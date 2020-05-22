All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 20 2020 at 6:08 AM

14294 SAVANNAH PASS

14294 Savannah Pass · No Longer Available
Location

14294 Savannah Pass, San Antonio, TX 78216
Bluffview at Camino Real

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful home 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths with hardwood floors downstairs. Open floor plan great for entertaining with friends and family.Very nice outdoor kitchen and covered patio includes grill and fridge. Amazing pool right in your backyard to enjoy the long hot summer. Pool includes waterfall that can be heated w/ spa attached ( Pool Service included in your rent!) . NO PETS ALLOWED! MUST SEE PROPERTY ( will entertain a 6- month lease )

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14294 SAVANNAH PASS have any available units?
14294 SAVANNAH PASS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14294 SAVANNAH PASS have?
Some of 14294 SAVANNAH PASS's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14294 SAVANNAH PASS currently offering any rent specials?
14294 SAVANNAH PASS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14294 SAVANNAH PASS pet-friendly?
No, 14294 SAVANNAH PASS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 14294 SAVANNAH PASS offer parking?
Yes, 14294 SAVANNAH PASS offers parking.
Does 14294 SAVANNAH PASS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14294 SAVANNAH PASS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14294 SAVANNAH PASS have a pool?
Yes, 14294 SAVANNAH PASS has a pool.
Does 14294 SAVANNAH PASS have accessible units?
No, 14294 SAVANNAH PASS does not have accessible units.
Does 14294 SAVANNAH PASS have units with dishwashers?
No, 14294 SAVANNAH PASS does not have units with dishwashers.
