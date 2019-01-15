14210 Edge Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

- Big & Beautiful two story home in Huntington Place! Home features high ceilings, Large Living area, Nice open kitchen, and a Large loft upstairs. Master has giant walk in closet! It has Mature trees and a big back patio for entertaining. Come see this home today! Online App. fee $60, Paper App. fee $75, per person 18 and over. Application, fees, and deposit all due at time of application. $250 non-refundable pet fee, per pet (subject to restrictions and approval).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5166791)