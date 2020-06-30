All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:30 PM

14203 ROCKY PINE WOODS ST

14203 Rocky Pine Woods · No Longer Available
Location

14203 Rocky Pine Woods, San Antonio, TX 78249
Woods of Shavano

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single story home located in quiet neighborhood of Shavano Oaks. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light. Spacious kitchen opens to the over sized family room. Covered patio with mature trees perfect for entertaining guests. Great schools! This is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14203 ROCKY PINE WOODS ST have any available units?
14203 ROCKY PINE WOODS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 14203 ROCKY PINE WOODS ST currently offering any rent specials?
14203 ROCKY PINE WOODS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14203 ROCKY PINE WOODS ST pet-friendly?
No, 14203 ROCKY PINE WOODS ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 14203 ROCKY PINE WOODS ST offer parking?
Yes, 14203 ROCKY PINE WOODS ST offers parking.
Does 14203 ROCKY PINE WOODS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14203 ROCKY PINE WOODS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14203 ROCKY PINE WOODS ST have a pool?
No, 14203 ROCKY PINE WOODS ST does not have a pool.
Does 14203 ROCKY PINE WOODS ST have accessible units?
No, 14203 ROCKY PINE WOODS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 14203 ROCKY PINE WOODS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 14203 ROCKY PINE WOODS ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14203 ROCKY PINE WOODS ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 14203 ROCKY PINE WOODS ST does not have units with air conditioning.

