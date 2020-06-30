14203 Rocky Pine Woods, San Antonio, TX 78249 Woods of Shavano
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single story home located in quiet neighborhood of Shavano Oaks. Open floor plan with plenty of natural light. Spacious kitchen opens to the over sized family room. Covered patio with mature trees perfect for entertaining guests. Great schools! This is a must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14203 ROCKY PINE WOODS ST have any available units?
14203 ROCKY PINE WOODS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.