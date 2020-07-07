All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

142 Aldrich Dr

142 Aldrich Drive · No Longer Available
Location

142 Aldrich Drive, San Antonio, TX 78227
Springvale

Amenities

in unit laundry
bbq/grill
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
Lackland AFB Training - Property Id: 103313

Simple room that fits your needs for only one price and have it all covered. A great option just at 2 blocks away from Lackland Base Training. Behind H-E-B, walking distance. One block from 410 south. Valley Hi exit.
Furnished with Full bed, 4.1 cuff refrigerator, closet, desk, Window ACHeater and shared bathroom.
Shared kitchen eating area, BBQ and backyard. Laundry here ! No more laundromat.
Apply, qualify and lease for no less than 6 months.
No Pets, no smoking.
Price and qualifications per person.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103313
Property Id 103313

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5791342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 Aldrich Dr have any available units?
142 Aldrich Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 142 Aldrich Dr have?
Some of 142 Aldrich Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, bbq/grill, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 Aldrich Dr currently offering any rent specials?
142 Aldrich Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 Aldrich Dr pet-friendly?
No, 142 Aldrich Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 142 Aldrich Dr offer parking?
No, 142 Aldrich Dr does not offer parking.
Does 142 Aldrich Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 142 Aldrich Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 Aldrich Dr have a pool?
No, 142 Aldrich Dr does not have a pool.
Does 142 Aldrich Dr have accessible units?
No, 142 Aldrich Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 142 Aldrich Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 Aldrich Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

