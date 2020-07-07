142 Aldrich Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry bbq/grill some paid utils microwave internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access

Lackland AFB Training - Property Id: 103313



Simple room that fits your needs for only one price and have it all covered. A great option just at 2 blocks away from Lackland Base Training. Behind H-E-B, walking distance. One block from 410 south. Valley Hi exit.

Furnished with Full bed, 4.1 cuff refrigerator, closet, desk, Window ACHeater and shared bathroom.

Shared kitchen eating area, BBQ and backyard. Laundry here ! No more laundromat.

Apply, qualify and lease for no less than 6 months.

No Pets, no smoking.

Price and qualifications per person.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103313

Property Id 103313



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5791342)