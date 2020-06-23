14122 Old Bond St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/29233d905d ---- Great 3/2 in established in Northern Hills near Stahl & Higgins. Home lies within the NEISD and has many daily amenities in close proximity. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. *Pets Allowed Ac Central Appliance Dishwasher Appliance Microwave Appliance Refrigerator Flooring Tile Indoor Family Room Indoor Fireplace Outdoor Back Yard Outdoor Fenced Parking 2 Car Garage