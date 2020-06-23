All apartments in San Antonio
14122 Old Bond St

14122 Old Bond Street · No Longer Available
Location

14122 Old Bond Street, San Antonio, TX 78217
Northern Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/29233d905d ---- Great 3/2 in established in Northern Hills near Stahl & Higgins. Home lies within the NEISD and has many daily amenities in close proximity. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. *Pets Allowed Ac Central Appliance Dishwasher Appliance Microwave Appliance Refrigerator Flooring Tile Indoor Family Room Indoor Fireplace Outdoor Back Yard Outdoor Fenced Parking 2 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14122 Old Bond St have any available units?
14122 Old Bond St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14122 Old Bond St have?
Some of 14122 Old Bond St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14122 Old Bond St currently offering any rent specials?
14122 Old Bond St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14122 Old Bond St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14122 Old Bond St is pet friendly.
Does 14122 Old Bond St offer parking?
Yes, 14122 Old Bond St offers parking.
Does 14122 Old Bond St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14122 Old Bond St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14122 Old Bond St have a pool?
No, 14122 Old Bond St does not have a pool.
Does 14122 Old Bond St have accessible units?
No, 14122 Old Bond St does not have accessible units.
Does 14122 Old Bond St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14122 Old Bond St has units with dishwashers.
