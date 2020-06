Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Conveniently located on Blanco Rd with easy access to Wurzbach Pkwy, Hwy 281, and Loop 1604. Take advantage of nearby Phil Hardberger Park with it's miles of walking, hiking, and biking trails. Cool off and relax by the pool just steps away from your front door. Mature trees throughout the community offer shade and tranquility. Washer/Dryer, Fridge , Dishwasher , and one car attached garage add to the convenience of this great place .