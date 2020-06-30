Amenities

14122 Churchill Estates #1602 Available 04/07/20 Quaint 2 Bedroom Condo with 1 Car Garage Attached, just off Wurzbach Parkway! - Charming 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom unit with the 1 car attached GARAGE. Home features wood floors, large living area, great open spaces, FIREPLACE, and patio great for bbqs. Condo also has a brand new, more ENERGY EFFICIENT HVAC that was installed in July 2018. It also has a full-size WASHER AND DRYER included. It has an outside keypad entry with easy entrance for guests. All outside windows & doors were replaced last year with triple-pane, sound & energy insulating, and that are easy-to-clean. The POOL is conveniently located less than 10ft from the front steps of the condo. It is also in close proximity to San Antonio airport, Hardberger Park, Salado creek trail, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, HEB Alon market, and Natural Grocery.



No Pets Allowed



