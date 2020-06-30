All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:20 AM

14122 Churchill Estates #1602

14122 Churchill Estates Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

14122 Churchill Estates Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78248
Churchill Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
14122 Churchill Estates #1602 Available 04/07/20 Quaint 2 Bedroom Condo with 1 Car Garage Attached, just off Wurzbach Parkway! - Charming 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom unit with the 1 car attached GARAGE. Home features wood floors, large living area, great open spaces, FIREPLACE, and patio great for bbqs. Condo also has a brand new, more ENERGY EFFICIENT HVAC that was installed in July 2018. It also has a full-size WASHER AND DRYER included. It has an outside keypad entry with easy entrance for guests. All outside windows & doors were replaced last year with triple-pane, sound & energy insulating, and that are easy-to-clean. The POOL is conveniently located less than 10ft from the front steps of the condo. It is also in close proximity to San Antonio airport, Hardberger Park, Salado creek trail, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, HEB Alon market, and Natural Grocery.

***Showings Unavailable at this Time***

Apply Here!: https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-0fb2b5ec-435f-46fa-b439-d4850182670d

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5592828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14122 Churchill Estates #1602 have any available units?
14122 Churchill Estates #1602 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14122 Churchill Estates #1602 have?
Some of 14122 Churchill Estates #1602's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14122 Churchill Estates #1602 currently offering any rent specials?
14122 Churchill Estates #1602 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14122 Churchill Estates #1602 pet-friendly?
No, 14122 Churchill Estates #1602 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 14122 Churchill Estates #1602 offer parking?
Yes, 14122 Churchill Estates #1602 offers parking.
Does 14122 Churchill Estates #1602 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14122 Churchill Estates #1602 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14122 Churchill Estates #1602 have a pool?
Yes, 14122 Churchill Estates #1602 has a pool.
Does 14122 Churchill Estates #1602 have accessible units?
No, 14122 Churchill Estates #1602 does not have accessible units.
Does 14122 Churchill Estates #1602 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14122 Churchill Estates #1602 does not have units with dishwashers.

