All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 14101 Veneto Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
14101 Veneto Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14101 Veneto Dr

14101 Veneto Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14101 Veneto Drive, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come out and see this great unit! Granite countertops, ceramic tile for 1st floor, carpeting upstairs. Spacious backyard. Located near 1604 & I-35. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. Tenant pays $50/month for water use.

Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Appliance Microwave
Flooring Tile
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Gated
Parking 1 Car Garage
Lease Terms

Dogs ok
Cats ok

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14101 Veneto Dr have any available units?
14101 Veneto Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14101 Veneto Dr have?
Some of 14101 Veneto Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14101 Veneto Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14101 Veneto Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14101 Veneto Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14101 Veneto Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14101 Veneto Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14101 Veneto Dr offers parking.
Does 14101 Veneto Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14101 Veneto Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14101 Veneto Dr have a pool?
No, 14101 Veneto Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14101 Veneto Dr have accessible units?
No, 14101 Veneto Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14101 Veneto Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14101 Veneto Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indian Hollow
12701 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
Boardwalk Med Center
7838 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Westmount at Cape Cod
13030 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Lila At Oakgate
3500 Oakgate Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Republic at Alamo Heights
1111 Austin Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78209
Westmount At Houston Street
4611 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX 78220
HemisView Village
401 Santos St
San Antonio, TX 78210
Esperanza at Palo Alto
12305 SW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78224

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio