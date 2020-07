Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Spacious 2/2 home available in Highland Park!! Lovely hardwood floors throughout. Airy and bright living room and dining room combination. Eat in kitchen. Recently updated bathrooms. Additional living space ideal for nursery or study. Large backyard with shady trees. Easy access to IH 37 and 90. Very close to McCreless Shopping Center. Apply at office with application and deposit.