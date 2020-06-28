All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:30 PM

14006 GEORGE RD

14006 George Road · No Longer Available
Location

14006 George Road, San Antonio, TX 78231
Castle Hills Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
dog park
fireplace
carpet
Well Cared for 2/2 Garden Home with a Bonus Room in Popular Castle Hills Forest*Open Living Room/Dining Room/Kitchen with Vaulted Ceilings*Ceiling High Fireplace with Gas Starter*Laminate Floors in Living/Dining, Ceramic in Kitchen*Bonus Room Has Outside Access to Back Yard and So does the Master*Great Location*Easy Access to NW Military Hwy & 1604 or Loop 410 or Wurzbach Parkway*Hardberger Park Just Down the Street*Close to Castle Hills Shopping/Restaurants/Entertainment*Fresh Paint & New Carpet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14006 GEORGE RD have any available units?
14006 GEORGE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14006 GEORGE RD have?
Some of 14006 GEORGE RD's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14006 GEORGE RD currently offering any rent specials?
14006 GEORGE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14006 GEORGE RD pet-friendly?
No, 14006 GEORGE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 14006 GEORGE RD offer parking?
Yes, 14006 GEORGE RD offers parking.
Does 14006 GEORGE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14006 GEORGE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14006 GEORGE RD have a pool?
No, 14006 GEORGE RD does not have a pool.
Does 14006 GEORGE RD have accessible units?
No, 14006 GEORGE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 14006 GEORGE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 14006 GEORGE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
