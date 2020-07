Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT RENTAL OPPORTUNITY IN NORTHERN HILLS! SPACIOUS HOME WITH VAULTED CEILINGS AND LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS. MASTER IS LARGE AND FEATURES IMPRESSIVE CORNER GARDEN TUB IN BATHROOM MAKING IT A RELAXING RETREAT! HOME IS ON A OVERSIZED LOT AND BACKYARD HAS LARGE COVERED PATIO THAT IS PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING! HOME IS WALKING DISTANCE TO GOLF COURSE!