Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Recently remodeled and updated, this three bedroom, two bath home in Heritage Park Estate is sure to be at the top of your list! Rich wood floors welcome you home along with a separate dining room, spacious living room with painted brick fireplace, master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, and a modern kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a built-in desk area. New carpet. Ceiling fans throughout. Huge backyard with matures trees and privacy fence.