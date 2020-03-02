13722 Hunters Hawk St

Amenities
Extremely well maintained 3/2 home in the established neighborhood of Warwick Farms. New paint in living/dinning room and bathrooms. Kitchen has a new stainless steel dishwasher and plenty of cabinets. Spacious bedrooms, large size living room with fireplace and separate large size family/TV room with wet bar. Master bath w/double vanities,his/her walk-in closet, garden tub separate from shower. Backyard is large enough for entertaining and pet friendly and easy to maintain with sprinkler system. Must see!