13722 Hunters Hawk St

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Extremely well maintained 3/2 home in the established neighborhood of Warwick Farms. New paint in living/dinning room and bathrooms. Kitchen has a new stainless steel dishwasher and plenty of cabinets. Spacious bedrooms, large size living room with fireplace and separate large size family/TV room with wet bar. Master bath w/double vanities,his/her walk-in closet, garden tub separate from shower. Backyard is large enough for entertaining and pet friendly and easy to maintain with sprinkler system. Must see!