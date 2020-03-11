All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 13711 Chittim Woods.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
13711 Chittim Woods
Last updated January 27 2020 at 2:40 PM

13711 Chittim Woods

13711 Chittim Woods · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13711 Chittim Woods, San Antonio, TX 78232
North Central Thousand Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home on Cul-de-sac, with mature Oak Trees in both the front an rear of the home. Nice Green-Belt behind home with Seasonal Creek..Natural Gas Stove and Heating...High soaring ceilings in the living room and High Ceilings in the Dining Room...Small Office off Master Bedroom that over-looks the Living Area...Tall Brick Fireplace in Living Room and HUGE Windows in Living Area to let plenty of natural light and overlook your Large Deck and the Green Belt. ***Tenant Must obtain renters insurance* App fee, for each 18 +yr old adult.

(RLNE5484718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13711 Chittim Woods have any available units?
13711 Chittim Woods doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13711 Chittim Woods have?
Some of 13711 Chittim Woods's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13711 Chittim Woods currently offering any rent specials?
13711 Chittim Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13711 Chittim Woods pet-friendly?
No, 13711 Chittim Woods is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 13711 Chittim Woods offer parking?
Yes, 13711 Chittim Woods offers parking.
Does 13711 Chittim Woods have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13711 Chittim Woods does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13711 Chittim Woods have a pool?
No, 13711 Chittim Woods does not have a pool.
Does 13711 Chittim Woods have accessible units?
No, 13711 Chittim Woods does not have accessible units.
Does 13711 Chittim Woods have units with dishwashers?
No, 13711 Chittim Woods does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa de Oro
130 Camino de Oro
San Antonio, TX 78224
Biltmore Park
1111 Vista Valet
San Antonio, TX 78216
Carmel Canyon
11727 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253
The Summit
1955 Larkspur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78213
Preston Peak
4114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
River House
122 Roy Smith St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Latitude
6400 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio