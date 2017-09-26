All apartments in San Antonio
/
San Antonio, TX
/
137 STONE HILL DR
Last updated March 16 2020 at 10:38 AM

137 STONE HILL DR

137 Stone Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

137 Stone Hill Drive, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
furnished
Looking for a furnished rental in the prestigious gated, small and quiet Sonterra neighborhood of The Vistas of Sonterra? This is it. Also includes all major appliances and small backyard and privacy terrace. Located in Stone Oak ES, Busch MS and Regan HS. Covered patio with gas grill and fireplace. Large Master bedroom downstairs w/sitting area, full bath. Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen, separate living and dining room. Family room and 2 bedroom w/full bath upstairs. Inquire today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 STONE HILL DR have any available units?
137 STONE HILL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 137 STONE HILL DR have?
Some of 137 STONE HILL DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 STONE HILL DR currently offering any rent specials?
137 STONE HILL DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 STONE HILL DR pet-friendly?
No, 137 STONE HILL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 137 STONE HILL DR offer parking?
Yes, 137 STONE HILL DR does offer parking.
Does 137 STONE HILL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 STONE HILL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 STONE HILL DR have a pool?
No, 137 STONE HILL DR does not have a pool.
Does 137 STONE HILL DR have accessible units?
No, 137 STONE HILL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 137 STONE HILL DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 STONE HILL DR does not have units with dishwashers.
