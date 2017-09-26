137 STONE HILL DR

Amenities

Looking for a furnished rental in the prestigious gated, small and quiet Sonterra neighborhood of The Vistas of Sonterra? This is it. Also includes all major appliances and small backyard and privacy terrace. Located in Stone Oak ES, Busch MS and Regan HS. Covered patio with gas grill and fireplace. Large Master bedroom downstairs w/sitting area, full bath. Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen, separate living and dining room. Family room and 2 bedroom w/full bath upstairs. Inquire today!