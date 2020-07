Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This ADORABLE home located on a cul de sac in the highly desirable Castle Hills Forest neighborhood is ready for its new occupants! Beautifully updated wood flooring in living, dining and kitchen areas. Newer carpet in the bedrooms and updated fixtures throughout. The living space extends outside to a cozy and private patio. Very close to Hardberger Park, the JCC, ALON shopping center with HEB/restaurants and more! Please ask for rental criteria before submitting an application.