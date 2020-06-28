13402 CORAM PEAK ST

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to Churchill Estate's newest charmer! Great location in central San Antonio with easy access to Phil Hardberger Park, neighborhood pool, close to shopping, restaurants and more! The home faces a greenbelt and as you sit on your patio you may also see deer. You will love the spacious interior with vaulted ceilings in the living room and master, dual dining areas, lots of kitchen storage, counter space, kitchen island, lavish wet bar, no carpet and the upgraded bathrooms. This is a home to see!