13402 CORAM PEAK ST
Last updated September 3 2019 at 11:42 PM

13402 CORAM PEAK ST

13402 Coram Peak Street · No Longer Available
Location

13402 Coram Peak Street, San Antonio, TX 78248
Churchill Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to Churchill Estate's newest charmer! Great location in central San Antonio with easy access to Phil Hardberger Park, neighborhood pool, close to shopping, restaurants and more! The home faces a greenbelt and as you sit on your patio you may also see deer. You will love the spacious interior with vaulted ceilings in the living room and master, dual dining areas, lots of kitchen storage, counter space, kitchen island, lavish wet bar, no carpet and the upgraded bathrooms. This is a home to see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13402 CORAM PEAK ST have any available units?
13402 CORAM PEAK ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13402 CORAM PEAK ST have?
Some of 13402 CORAM PEAK ST's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13402 CORAM PEAK ST currently offering any rent specials?
13402 CORAM PEAK ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13402 CORAM PEAK ST pet-friendly?
No, 13402 CORAM PEAK ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 13402 CORAM PEAK ST offer parking?
Yes, 13402 CORAM PEAK ST offers parking.
Does 13402 CORAM PEAK ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13402 CORAM PEAK ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13402 CORAM PEAK ST have a pool?
Yes, 13402 CORAM PEAK ST has a pool.
Does 13402 CORAM PEAK ST have accessible units?
No, 13402 CORAM PEAK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 13402 CORAM PEAK ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 13402 CORAM PEAK ST does not have units with dishwashers.
