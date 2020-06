Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub sauna

this Is a wonderful floor plan with master down. 2 bedrooms upstairs share a jack and Jill bathroom, and bedroom 3 has a Juliet balcony overlooking the two story family room. Bedroom 3 can be used for an office or loft, or as bedroom 3 Saltillo Tile, hardwood floors, granite counters, charming light fixtures and two decorative only fireplaces. Gated, pool, clubhouse, one car garage and carport. Easy access to hwy 281, restraunts , shopping. Owner pays HOA. Darling Rear Patio.