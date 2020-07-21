13230 Larkwalk Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home ready for immediate move in. This property features an open floor plan, no carpet, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, gas burning fireplace, and lots of windows for natural lighting. Open kitchen with all black appliances and solid countertops. Large back yard with covered patio, privacy fence and mature trees. Conveniently located to shopping, dining, I-35, and San Antonio Airport.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.