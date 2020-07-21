All apartments in San Antonio
13230 Larkwalk Street

Location

13230 Larkwalk Street, San Antonio, TX 78233
Woodstone

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home ready for immediate move in. This property features an open floor plan, no carpet, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, gas burning fireplace, and lots of windows for natural lighting. Open kitchen with all black appliances and solid countertops. Large back yard with covered patio, privacy fence and mature trees. Conveniently located to shopping, dining, I-35, and San Antonio Airport.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13230 Larkwalk Street have any available units?
13230 Larkwalk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13230 Larkwalk Street have?
Some of 13230 Larkwalk Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13230 Larkwalk Street currently offering any rent specials?
13230 Larkwalk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13230 Larkwalk Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13230 Larkwalk Street is pet friendly.
Does 13230 Larkwalk Street offer parking?
No, 13230 Larkwalk Street does not offer parking.
Does 13230 Larkwalk Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13230 Larkwalk Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13230 Larkwalk Street have a pool?
No, 13230 Larkwalk Street does not have a pool.
Does 13230 Larkwalk Street have accessible units?
No, 13230 Larkwalk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13230 Larkwalk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13230 Larkwalk Street does not have units with dishwashers.
