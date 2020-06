Amenities

This beautifully recently renovated historic gem near Dignowity and Government Hill features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with an open floor plan, beautiful white quartz counters throughout the home, dark wood floors and newer appliances, roof, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, windows, and siding. Location is just minutes away from downtown, The Pearl, and Southtown. This is a must see and doesn't get much better than this!