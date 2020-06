Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony all utils included internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities internet access

FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL AVAILABLE! Southtown a stone thrown away from the Klein San Pedro Creek launch point, 1 mile from Blue Star! 600 sq. ft. beautifully furnished completed with kitchenette, washer, dryer, utensils, etc! Private fully fenced yard with private entrance. ALL BILLS INCLUDED = water, electricity, internet, trash and yard maintenance. Also ,available for $1,400 /month is the main house with 653 sq. ft. This property is in a great central location!