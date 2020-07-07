1309 N Olive St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Our family of 3 moved back to Texas from Denver, Colorado this summer and have been fortunate to stay in this great home owned by a easy going couple in Austin. We have since found the home we want to buy and can no longer fulfill the lease to the end of May.



A beautiful and charming home with original hard wood flooring in a trendy neighborhood 1 mile from the Pearl! Mature trees and a covered porch lead into a bright and open living room. A big backyard with an awesome deck and a 500+ sq ft building in back that could be used as a workshop, storage area or turned into a garage apartment! Spacious beds & living areas great for indoor/outdoor entertainment. Updated baths! Fridge & washer/dryer convey. 2014 roof, 2018 AC & 2015 waterheater. Insulation added. A must see!