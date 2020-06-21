All apartments in San Antonio
1307 Kayton Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1307 Kayton Ave

1307 Kayton Avenue · (210) 787-3876 ext. 702
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1307 Kayton Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Sunny Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1307 Kayton Ave · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1662 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
LARGE 3 bedroom 2 bath home with mother-in-law-suite!! AVAILABLE NOW! - This is a MUST SEE! This beautifully remodeled home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living area, and a fireplace! New paint and new wood luxury vinyl flooring throughout. Brand new appliances in kitchen, and new large ceiling fans in all rooms! New HVAC with UV light which destroys allergen, pathogens and viruses! Extra bonus is the 1 bedroom 1 bath mother-in-law suite located in rear of home. Mother-in-law suite features a refrigerator, A/C window unit, and full bathroom. YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS THIS ONE! Call today for more information! 210-787-3876 Ext 1.

Schedule a showing here: https://showmojo.com/l/e1748fb087

Apply here: https://rpmtx021.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=3c7f8168-92ba-4618-8d33-b87dc1b9ea5b&source=Website

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant’s own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5831680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 Kayton Ave have any available units?
1307 Kayton Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1307 Kayton Ave have?
Some of 1307 Kayton Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 Kayton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1307 Kayton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 Kayton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1307 Kayton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1307 Kayton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1307 Kayton Ave does offer parking.
Does 1307 Kayton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 Kayton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 Kayton Ave have a pool?
No, 1307 Kayton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1307 Kayton Ave have accessible units?
No, 1307 Kayton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 Kayton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1307 Kayton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
