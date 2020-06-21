1307 Kayton Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

LARGE 3 bedroom 2 bath home with mother-in-law-suite!! AVAILABLE NOW! - This is a MUST SEE! This beautifully remodeled home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living area, and a fireplace! New paint and new wood luxury vinyl flooring throughout. Brand new appliances in kitchen, and new large ceiling fans in all rooms! New HVAC with UV light which destroys allergen, pathogens and viruses! Extra bonus is the 1 bedroom 1 bath mother-in-law suite located in rear of home. Mother-in-law suite features a refrigerator, A/C window unit, and full bathroom. YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS THIS ONE! Call today for more information! 210-787-3876 Ext 1.



Schedule a showing here: https://showmojo.com/l/e1748fb087



Apply here: https://rpmtx021.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=3c7f8168-92ba-4618-8d33-b87dc1b9ea5b&source=Website



Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant’s own expense and is not mandatory



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



(RLNE5831680)