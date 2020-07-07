1306 Coldwater Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath home can be yours today! The home includes a two car garage, private front entrance, and a back yard perfect for entertaining! Inside the home features an open floor plan with a large living area. In the kitchen, all the appliances will be included; built-in microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, stove/oven! Off the kitchen is a separate laundry room with washer/dryer connections. The two bedrooms feature plenty of closet space, with the master including a private bath and walk-in closet!



Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



