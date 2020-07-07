All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1306 Coldwater Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1306 Coldwater Dr
Last updated May 2 2019 at 9:13 PM

1306 Coldwater Dr

1306 Coldwater Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1306 Coldwater Drive, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4919620011 ----
*** MOVE IN SPECIALS!!! PLEASE GIVE US A CALL TO ASK ABOUT THEM ***
*** NOW ACCEPTING SECTION 8 HOUSING ***

This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath home can be yours today! The home includes a two car garage, private front entrance, and a back yard perfect for entertaining! Inside the home features an open floor plan with a large living area. In the kitchen, all the appliances will be included; built-in microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, stove/oven! Off the kitchen is a separate laundry room with washer/dryer connections. The two bedrooms feature plenty of closet space, with the master including a private bath and walk-in closet!

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

Appliances Included
Central Air/Heat
Large Back Yard
Near Hwy 151
Near Loop 410
Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction)
Privacy Fence
Section 8 Accepted
Two Bathroom
Two Bedroom
Two Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 Coldwater Dr have any available units?
1306 Coldwater Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1306 Coldwater Dr have?
Some of 1306 Coldwater Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 Coldwater Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1306 Coldwater Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 Coldwater Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1306 Coldwater Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1306 Coldwater Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1306 Coldwater Dr offers parking.
Does 1306 Coldwater Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 Coldwater Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 Coldwater Dr have a pool?
No, 1306 Coldwater Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1306 Coldwater Dr have accessible units?
No, 1306 Coldwater Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 Coldwater Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1306 Coldwater Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Sublet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc at Wall Street
11700 Wallstreet
San Antonio, TX 78230
Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks
1570 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
Rock Canyon Apartments
3902 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Jefferson Townhomes
900 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78201
LIV at Westover Hills
9015 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
HemisView Village
401 Santos St
San Antonio, TX 78210
Costa Valencia Apartment Homes
6303 W US Highway 90
San Antonio, TX 78227
Aberdeen Acres
236 Deerwood Drive
San Antonio, TX 78209

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio