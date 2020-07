Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great location near to UTSA, medical center, USAA. Well-maintained home w/ wood laminate flooring through out upstairs and tile on the first floor. All three bedrooms upstairs with plenty of space. An open floor plane with big living area, lots of nature light. Large master bedroom and bath, plenty of closet space. Back patio with plenty of privacy in the backyard for friends together. A beautiful big Chinaberry tree in the front yard.