128 PANAMA

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Check out this 4 bedroom, 2 bath gem in Lavaca area! - Lavaca area, 4 bedroom bungalow! Two story home that has been updated with ceramic tile, new cabinets, butcher block counter tops with glass tile back splash, wood faux blinds, new carpet and recent paint. Refinished original wood floors in the living room. Situated on a quiet street in this up and coming South Town neighborhood, and priced to rent quickly! House boasts high ceilings, two bedrooms downstairs, two bedrooms upstairs, a whole lot of charm!



-Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable

-Security Deposit: $1350

-Cleaning Deposit: $150

- Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable



-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit

-Background check will be completed, and must be clear of felonies

-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent

-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted

-Your furry friends are welcome, with a $300 non refundable pet deposit; No aggressive breeds will be allowed



