Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

128 PANAMA

128 Panama Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

128 Panama Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Lavaca

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this 4 bedroom, 2 bath gem in Lavaca area! - Lavaca area, 4 bedroom bungalow! Two story home that has been updated with ceramic tile, new cabinets, butcher block counter tops with glass tile back splash, wood faux blinds, new carpet and recent paint. Refinished original wood floors in the living room. Situated on a quiet street in this up and coming South Town neighborhood, and priced to rent quickly! House boasts high ceilings, two bedrooms downstairs, two bedrooms upstairs, a whole lot of charm!

-Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable
-Security Deposit: $1350
-Cleaning Deposit: $150
- Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable

-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit
-Background check will be completed, and must be clear of felonies
-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent
-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted
-Your furry friends are welcome, with a $300 non refundable pet deposit; No aggressive breeds will be allowed

(RLNE3845790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 PANAMA have any available units?
128 PANAMA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 128 PANAMA have?
Some of 128 PANAMA's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 PANAMA currently offering any rent specials?
128 PANAMA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 PANAMA pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 PANAMA is pet friendly.
Does 128 PANAMA offer parking?
No, 128 PANAMA does not offer parking.
Does 128 PANAMA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 PANAMA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 PANAMA have a pool?
No, 128 PANAMA does not have a pool.
Does 128 PANAMA have accessible units?
No, 128 PANAMA does not have accessible units.
Does 128 PANAMA have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 PANAMA does not have units with dishwashers.

