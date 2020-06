Amenities

garage bathtub accessible

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities accessible parking garage

This one story home shows pride of ownership throughout. 1662 sq.ft. wheelchair accessible. Laminate floors in the family room and kitchen. Master bath has separate tub and shower with double vanities and garden tub. Second bathroom is wheelchair accessible. Stroll thru the nice neighborhood or walk to the city park. Don't let this one get away, put it at the top of your list. THIS IS A NON SMOKING HOME.