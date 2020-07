Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This Won't Last! Gorgeous Single Story Rental in El Dorado. This 3br 2bth home with an incredible amount of space welcomes you with a spacious living area, formal dinning, high ceilings at entry, fireplace and beautiful Ceramic Wood Tile. Kitchen features large breakfast bar and opens to eating area and enclosed covered patio. Large Master with giant walk-in closet, separate vanities and shower. Great size secondary bedrooms. Backyard & enclosed patio for all the family to enjoy!