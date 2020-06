Amenities

recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities

Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home with separate apartment/mother-in-law suite included. This property features recently updated flooring, paint and ceiling fans throughout. Apartment in the back will come with a window unit, kitchen, and bathroom. This property is a must see! Schedule your appointment today.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.