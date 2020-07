Amenities

Adorable 2 bedroom duplex in the Historic Government Hill area. Open living/dinning room combo, spacious kitchen +refrigerator stays, bedrooms are a good size. Washer & Dryer on property for tenant to use. Water paid by owner, Tenant pays electric with up to 30% refund from owner. Walking distance to the Pearl, quick drive to Downtown, close to bars, restaurants, and parks. Check out this great unit today!