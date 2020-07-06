12222 Vance Jackson

Amenities
When you move in here, you're going to wonder why you ever wanted to live anywhere else! Cook up some great grub in the chef-inspired kitchen, relax in your spacious living room or head out into the community where you will find an abundance of great amenities.
Features and highlights of this charming property include:
Flexible lease terms
Fully-equipped, 24 Hour fFitness center
Business center
Refreshing pool
Clubhouse
Covered parking and garage parking available
Gated entry
Peaceful courtyards with BBQ grills
You'll also be close to public transportation, Starbucks and delicious restaurants!
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.