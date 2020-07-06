12222 Vance Jackson

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

When you move in here, you're going to wonder why you ever wanted to live anywhere else! Cook up some great grub in the chef-inspired kitchen, relax in your spacious living room or head out into the community where you will find an abundance of great amenities.



Features and highlights of this charming property include:



Flexible lease terms

Fully-equipped, 24 Hour fFitness center

Business center

Refreshing pool

Clubhouse

Covered parking and garage parking available

Gated entry

Peaceful courtyards with BBQ grills



You'll also be close to public transportation, Starbucks and delicious restaurants!



* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.

* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.