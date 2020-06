Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets dog park

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park game room parking garage

Location!Affordable upscale living in this gated community.You'll feel like you're in a mini-million dollar home Both bedrooms upstairs are split and have walk in closets, en suite baths and high ceilings. Perfect for roommate/family situation. Gameroom/loft is up.Washer/Dryer/Fridge convey.Great schools.Park access. Dog park.Stone Oak living. $65 application fee each tenant over 17. $100 pet deposit +$30 a month. Must have 2.5 income ratio. $1675 Deposit.