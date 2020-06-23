12105 STATE HWY 151

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool internet access

Rustic comfort meets modern chic in this beautiful Hill Country community. You'll be in the heart of Northwest San Antonio near Highway 151 and Loop 1604. Conveniences such as legendary golf courses, retail, restaurants, business and medical centers surround the area. The 5,000 square-foot club house is a great place to hang out.



You and your friends can catch up in the lounge and game areas, or enjoy dinner at the harvest table while watching the big game. Stay connected in the clubhouse, fitness center, and pool area with our free high speed Wi-Fi hotspots. Everything you?re looking for in an apartment community is right here!

