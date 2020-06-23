All apartments in San Antonio
12105 STATE HWY 151
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12105 STATE HWY 151

12105 Texas Highway 151 Frontage Road · No Longer Available
Location

12105 Texas Highway 151 Frontage Road, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
some paid utils
internet access
Rustic comfort meets modern chic in this beautiful Hill Country community. You'll be in the heart of Northwest San Antonio near Highway 151 and Loop 1604. Conveniences such as legendary golf courses, retail, restaurants, business and medical centers surround the area. The 5,000 square-foot club house is a great place to hang out.

You and your friends can catch up in the lounge and game areas, or enjoy dinner at the harvest table while watching the big game. Stay connected in the clubhouse, fitness center, and pool area with our free high speed Wi-Fi hotspots. Everything you?re looking for in an apartment community is right here!
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12105 STATE HWY 151 have any available units?
12105 STATE HWY 151 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 12105 STATE HWY 151 have?
Some of 12105 STATE HWY 151's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12105 STATE HWY 151 currently offering any rent specials?
12105 STATE HWY 151 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12105 STATE HWY 151 pet-friendly?
No, 12105 STATE HWY 151 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 12105 STATE HWY 151 offer parking?
No, 12105 STATE HWY 151 does not offer parking.
Does 12105 STATE HWY 151 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12105 STATE HWY 151 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12105 STATE HWY 151 have a pool?
Yes, 12105 STATE HWY 151 has a pool.
Does 12105 STATE HWY 151 have accessible units?
No, 12105 STATE HWY 151 does not have accessible units.
Does 12105 STATE HWY 151 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12105 STATE HWY 151 does not have units with dishwashers.
