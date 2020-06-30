All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:06 AM

121 Douglas Way Street

121 Douglas Way St · No Longer Available
Location

121 Douglas Way St, San Antonio, TX 78203
Denver Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Remodeled 3BR/2BA Furnished apartment ALL UTILITIES PAID with washer & dryer. Sleeps 9 people with sofa couch. Only 5 minutes away from downtown. Less than 2 mile away from River walk and Pearl. You can get anywhere in town with a short Uber drive. Also easy access with private parking if you have a vehicle. This is Great location for the price. Comes with all bills payed fully stock with linens, blankets etc...

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/121-douglas-way-st-san-antonio-tx-78210-usa-unit-a/c4f8c749-a12f-4673-9b5e-ec86a708850c

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5662879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Douglas Way Street have any available units?
121 Douglas Way Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Douglas Way Street have?
Some of 121 Douglas Way Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Douglas Way Street currently offering any rent specials?
121 Douglas Way Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Douglas Way Street pet-friendly?
No, 121 Douglas Way Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 121 Douglas Way Street offer parking?
Yes, 121 Douglas Way Street offers parking.
Does 121 Douglas Way Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 Douglas Way Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Douglas Way Street have a pool?
No, 121 Douglas Way Street does not have a pool.
Does 121 Douglas Way Street have accessible units?
No, 121 Douglas Way Street does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Douglas Way Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Douglas Way Street has units with dishwashers.

