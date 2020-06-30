121 Douglas Way Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Remodeled 3BR/2BA Furnished apartment ALL UTILITIES PAID with washer & dryer. Sleeps 9 people with sofa couch. Only 5 minutes away from downtown. Less than 2 mile away from River walk and Pearl. You can get anywhere in town with a short Uber drive. Also easy access with private parking if you have a vehicle. This is Great location for the price. Comes with all bills payed fully stock with linens, blankets etc...



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/121-douglas-way-st-san-antonio-tx-78210-usa-unit-a/c4f8c749-a12f-4673-9b5e-ec86a708850c



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5662879)