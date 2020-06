1206 BROOK BLUFF

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

BEAUTIFUL ONE STORY WITH SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN. THIS RENTAL HAS A LARGE OPEN KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS AND COUNTER SPACE. HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING AND DINING, CERAMIC TLE IN KITCHEN BATHS AND ENTRY. BEAUTIFUL BACKYARD WITH INGROUND POOL AND SPA, DECK & PATIO, VERY PRIVATE. LOTS OF CROWN MOLDING AND DESIGNER COLORS THROUGHOUT. POOL IS MAINTAINED BY POOL SERVICE COMPANY. OWNER PAYS FOR THE WEEKLY SERVICE AND POOL REPAIRS INCLUDED IN THE RENT. ONE OF A KIND RENTAL. CALL TO VIEW TODAY BEFORE IT IS GONE!