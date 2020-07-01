All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:45 PM

12 Lockspring

12 Lockspring · No Longer Available
Location

12 Lockspring, San Antonio, TX 78254
Braun's Farm

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Lockspring have any available units?
12 Lockspring doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 12 Lockspring currently offering any rent specials?
12 Lockspring is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Lockspring pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Lockspring is pet friendly.
Does 12 Lockspring offer parking?
No, 12 Lockspring does not offer parking.
Does 12 Lockspring have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Lockspring does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Lockspring have a pool?
No, 12 Lockspring does not have a pool.
Does 12 Lockspring have accessible units?
No, 12 Lockspring does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Lockspring have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Lockspring does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Lockspring have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Lockspring does not have units with air conditioning.

