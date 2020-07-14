119 Blakeley Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath home in Alamo Heights School District! - MOVE-IN SPECIAL 2 WEEKS OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT!!

Gorgeous newly renovated 4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath home in Alamo Heights School District! Newly renovated to include new flooring, new stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets and countertops, tank-less water heater and set up for side-by-side washer dryer units. Spacious master bedroom, wrap-around walk in closet, fully renovated master bathroom w/ walk-in shower & 2 shower heads! Large additional bedrooms, one bedroom has private bath! Two separate back yard deck areas overlooking large backyard!



Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.



Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.

$100.00 one time lease administration fee.

Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:

- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.

- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.

- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program

- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.

Cost- $30/month



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



ForeFront Property Management

105 Galleria Fair, San Antonio, TX 78232, USA

Phone: +1 210-418-1880



(RLNE5143773)