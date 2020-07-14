All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

119 Blakeley Dr

119 Blakeley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

119 Blakeley Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209
Willshire Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath home in Alamo Heights School District! - MOVE-IN SPECIAL 2 WEEKS OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT!!
Gorgeous newly renovated 4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath home in Alamo Heights School District! Newly renovated to include new flooring, new stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets and countertops, tank-less water heater and set up for side-by-side washer dryer units. Spacious master bedroom, wrap-around walk in closet, fully renovated master bathroom w/ walk-in shower & 2 shower heads! Large additional bedrooms, one bedroom has private bath! Two separate back yard deck areas overlooking large backyard!

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.
$100.00 one time lease administration fee.
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:
- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

ForeFront Property Management
105 Galleria Fair, San Antonio, TX 78232, USA
Phone: +1 210-418-1880

(RLNE5143773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Blakeley Dr have any available units?
119 Blakeley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 Blakeley Dr have?
Some of 119 Blakeley Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Blakeley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
119 Blakeley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Blakeley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Blakeley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 119 Blakeley Dr offer parking?
No, 119 Blakeley Dr does not offer parking.
Does 119 Blakeley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 Blakeley Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Blakeley Dr have a pool?
No, 119 Blakeley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 119 Blakeley Dr have accessible units?
No, 119 Blakeley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Blakeley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Blakeley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
