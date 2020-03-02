All apartments in San Antonio
11815 Vance Jackson Road - 1, Unit 3201

11815 Vance Jackson Road · No Longer Available
Location

11815 Vance Jackson Road, San Antonio, TX 78230
Vance Jackson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Gorgeous, updated condo in park like setting has new paint, beautiful wood and saltillo flooring, updated fixtures, +new stainless appliances (03/20 not pictured). Double covered deck is very relaxing after school or work. Large living with wood burning stove, separate dining, plus eat-in kitchen! Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Master retreat has nice walk-in closet. HOA pays for water, trash, outdoor maintenance, pest control. Gated, covered parking, community pool! Near UTSA, Medical Center, USAA.
AVAILABLE NOW! Stand-alone 2nd story(all one floor) condo has private entrance. Fresh paint & new SS appliances. Gated community! Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for anyone over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits due at time of approval must be cashiers check/money order delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 North Loop 1604 West Suite 120

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11815 Vance Jackson Road - 1, Unit 3201 have any available units?
11815 Vance Jackson Road - 1, Unit 3201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11815 Vance Jackson Road - 1, Unit 3201 have?
Some of 11815 Vance Jackson Road - 1, Unit 3201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11815 Vance Jackson Road - 1, Unit 3201 currently offering any rent specials?
11815 Vance Jackson Road - 1, Unit 3201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11815 Vance Jackson Road - 1, Unit 3201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11815 Vance Jackson Road - 1, Unit 3201 is pet friendly.
Does 11815 Vance Jackson Road - 1, Unit 3201 offer parking?
Yes, 11815 Vance Jackson Road - 1, Unit 3201 offers parking.
Does 11815 Vance Jackson Road - 1, Unit 3201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11815 Vance Jackson Road - 1, Unit 3201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11815 Vance Jackson Road - 1, Unit 3201 have a pool?
Yes, 11815 Vance Jackson Road - 1, Unit 3201 has a pool.
Does 11815 Vance Jackson Road - 1, Unit 3201 have accessible units?
No, 11815 Vance Jackson Road - 1, Unit 3201 does not have accessible units.
Does 11815 Vance Jackson Road - 1, Unit 3201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11815 Vance Jackson Road - 1, Unit 3201 has units with dishwashers.

