11815 Vance Jackson Road - 1, Unit 3201

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Gorgeous, updated condo in park like setting has new paint, beautiful wood and saltillo flooring, updated fixtures, +new stainless appliances (03/20 not pictured). Double covered deck is very relaxing after school or work. Large living with wood burning stove, separate dining, plus eat-in kitchen! Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Master retreat has nice walk-in closet. HOA pays for water, trash, outdoor maintenance, pest control. Gated, covered parking, community pool! Near UTSA, Medical Center, USAA.

AVAILABLE NOW! Stand-alone 2nd story(all one floor) condo has private entrance. Fresh paint & new SS appliances. Gated community! Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for anyone over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits due at time of approval must be cashiers check/money order delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 North Loop 1604 West Suite 120