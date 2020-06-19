All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

11618 OPEN MEADOW ST

11618 Open Meadow · No Longer Available
Location

11618 Open Meadow, San Antonio, TX 78230
Vance Jackson

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in guarded park like community with huge trees and character located near medical and northeast central San Antonio. Master situated downstairs w/full bath and access to outdoors. Two bedrooms with jack and jill bath upstairs. Large open living and dining space with tons of natural light, fireplace and outdoor access to patio/nature. Kitchen includes gas cooking, granite counters, refrigerator and access to outside through breakfast area. Two car garage w/ remote. Gorgeous neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11618 OPEN MEADOW ST have any available units?
11618 OPEN MEADOW ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11618 OPEN MEADOW ST have?
Some of 11618 OPEN MEADOW ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11618 OPEN MEADOW ST currently offering any rent specials?
11618 OPEN MEADOW ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11618 OPEN MEADOW ST pet-friendly?
No, 11618 OPEN MEADOW ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 11618 OPEN MEADOW ST offer parking?
Yes, 11618 OPEN MEADOW ST does offer parking.
Does 11618 OPEN MEADOW ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11618 OPEN MEADOW ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11618 OPEN MEADOW ST have a pool?
No, 11618 OPEN MEADOW ST does not have a pool.
Does 11618 OPEN MEADOW ST have accessible units?
No, 11618 OPEN MEADOW ST does not have accessible units.
Does 11618 OPEN MEADOW ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 11618 OPEN MEADOW ST does not have units with dishwashers.
