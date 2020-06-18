116 Nova Mae Dr #4

Amenities
CONTEMPORARY URBAN CONDO NEAR DOWNTOWN - Beautiful Contemporary Condo Near Downtown @ San Pedro & Jackson Keller * Flexible Floorplan, Could be 1 or 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Unit w/ Open Floor Plan, Tons of Natural Light, & Updated Fixtures & Finishes * Stained Concrete Flooring, Iron Stair Railing, & Neutral Paint Colors * Open Kitchen w/ Black Appliance Package Included * Large Deck Perfect for Entertaining * Fantastic Location, Easy to Shopping, Restaurants, & Entertainment * Tenant Pays only Electricity * Pets Case-by-Case
