San Antonio, TX
116 Nova Mae Dr #4
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

116 Nova Mae Dr #4

116 Nova Mae Drive · (210) 826-1616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

116 Nova Mae Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 116 Nova Mae Dr #4 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1032 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
CONTEMPORARY URBAN CONDO NEAR DOWNTOWN - Beautiful Contemporary Condo Near Downtown @ San Pedro & Jackson Keller * Flexible Floorplan, Could be 1 or 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Unit w/ Open Floor Plan, Tons of Natural Light, & Updated Fixtures & Finishes * Stained Concrete Flooring, Iron Stair Railing, & Neutral Paint Colors * Open Kitchen w/ Black Appliance Package Included * Large Deck Perfect for Entertaining * Fantastic Location, Easy to Shopping, Restaurants, & Entertainment * Tenant Pays only Electricity * Pets Case-by-Case

(RLNE5685905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Nova Mae Dr #4 have any available units?
116 Nova Mae Dr #4 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 Nova Mae Dr #4 have?
Some of 116 Nova Mae Dr #4's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Nova Mae Dr #4 currently offering any rent specials?
116 Nova Mae Dr #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Nova Mae Dr #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Nova Mae Dr #4 is pet friendly.
Does 116 Nova Mae Dr #4 offer parking?
No, 116 Nova Mae Dr #4 does not offer parking.
Does 116 Nova Mae Dr #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Nova Mae Dr #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Nova Mae Dr #4 have a pool?
No, 116 Nova Mae Dr #4 does not have a pool.
Does 116 Nova Mae Dr #4 have accessible units?
No, 116 Nova Mae Dr #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Nova Mae Dr #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Nova Mae Dr #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
