All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 116 Gravel Gray.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
116 Gravel Gray
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:06 AM

116 Gravel Gray

116 Gravel Street · (210) 566-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

116 Gravel Street, San Antonio, TX 78203
Nevada Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1703 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
This stunning new home is ready for you to call home. This four-bedroom open floor plan has several upgrades to include granite counters in the kitchen, gas cooking, large island w/ breakfast bar, ceramic tile in the living areas, spacious secondary bedrooms, & more. The master suite is separate from secondary bedrooms & features a full on-suite bathroom w/ separate shower & tub as well as a large walk-in closet. The back yard has a large covered patio with privacy fence & full sprinkler system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Gravel Gray have any available units?
116 Gravel Gray has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 Gravel Gray have?
Some of 116 Gravel Gray's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Gravel Gray currently offering any rent specials?
116 Gravel Gray isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Gravel Gray pet-friendly?
No, 116 Gravel Gray is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 116 Gravel Gray offer parking?
Yes, 116 Gravel Gray does offer parking.
Does 116 Gravel Gray have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Gravel Gray does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Gravel Gray have a pool?
No, 116 Gravel Gray does not have a pool.
Does 116 Gravel Gray have accessible units?
No, 116 Gravel Gray does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Gravel Gray have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Gravel Gray does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 116 Gravel Gray?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sevona Westover Hills
12105 State Hwy 151
San Antonio, TX 78251
Flats at Big Tex
423 Blue Star
San Antonio, TX 78204
Greenbrier Apartments
8535 Greenbrier
San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Terrace
9203 IH-10 West
San Antonio, TX 78230
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Jackson Square Apartment Homes
2500 Jackson Keller Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Platinum Shavano Oaks
14811 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
Stratton Park
12324 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity