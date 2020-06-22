116 Gravel Gray

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

This stunning new home is ready for you to call home. This four-bedroom open floor plan has several upgrades to include granite counters in the kitchen, gas cooking, large island w/ breakfast bar, ceramic tile in the living areas, spacious secondary bedrooms, & more. The master suite is separate from secondary bedrooms & features a full on-suite bathroom w/ separate shower & tub as well as a large walk-in closet. The back yard has a large covered patio with privacy fence & full sprinkler system.