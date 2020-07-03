11327 Impressive Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome Home! This beautifully maintained 3 bedroom/2bath home is located on the NW side of SA - NORTHSIDE ISD - Welcome Home! This beautifully maintained 3 bedroom/2bath home is located on the NW side of SA. The exterior of the home is deceiving, you will be impressed with the open floor plan! Whirlpool appliances (refrigerator stays!) , 2" faux wood blinds, lots of storage awaits you in the upgraded kitchen cabinets. The master bedroom is split from the other bedrooms & boasts a double vanity w/extended shower. Outside there is a covered patio & complete sprinkler system. Home is also for SALE*$55 app fee per person non refundable*1st months rent, sec. deposit, & pet fee(s) must be in certified funds*lease must commence within 10 days of approval*pets negotiable



(RLNE5224222)