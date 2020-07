Amenities

new construction garage recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

More affordable than brand new but never lived in this could be your new home in a highly desirable location. Convenient to IH10 & 1604, The Rim, La Cantera, the medical center, UTSA and USAA. This 3 bedroom 2 bath one story home is energy efficient featuring a tankless water heater and all new appliances including refrigerator. Popular NISD schools, and plenty of entertainment and parks nearby. Come quick and make this new home yours.