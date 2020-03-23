Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1131 SHADWELL DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1131 SHADWELL DR
Last updated March 18 2019 at 1:57 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1131 SHADWELL DR
1131 Shadwell Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Donaldson Terrace
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1131 Shadwell Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228
Donaldson Terrace
Amenities
w/d hookup
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
NEAR WOODLAWN LAKE AND ST. MARY'S UNIVERSITY. UNIT COMES WITH REFRIGERATOR. 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH, WASHER AND DRYER CONNECTION.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1131 SHADWELL DR have any available units?
1131 SHADWELL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1131 SHADWELL DR currently offering any rent specials?
1131 SHADWELL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 SHADWELL DR pet-friendly?
No, 1131 SHADWELL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 1131 SHADWELL DR offer parking?
No, 1131 SHADWELL DR does not offer parking.
Does 1131 SHADWELL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131 SHADWELL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 SHADWELL DR have a pool?
No, 1131 SHADWELL DR does not have a pool.
Does 1131 SHADWELL DR have accessible units?
No, 1131 SHADWELL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 SHADWELL DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131 SHADWELL DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 SHADWELL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1131 SHADWELL DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Arrive Eilan
17803 La Cantera Terrace
San Antonio, TX 78256
Four Thousand Horizon Hill
4000 Horizon Hill Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Preserve at Westover Hills
1530 NW Crossroads
San Antonio, TX 78251
San Antonio Station
7458 Louis Pasteur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Lucero
527 South Acme Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
Monterra Apartments
6033 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Cortland Brackenridge
223 Brackenridge Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
Latitude
6400 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio