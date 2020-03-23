All apartments in San Antonio
1131 SHADWELL DR
Last updated March 18 2019 at 1:57 PM

1131 SHADWELL DR

1131 Shadwell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1131 Shadwell Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228
Donaldson Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
NEAR WOODLAWN LAKE AND ST. MARY'S UNIVERSITY. UNIT COMES WITH REFRIGERATOR. 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH, WASHER AND DRYER CONNECTION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 SHADWELL DR have any available units?
1131 SHADWELL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1131 SHADWELL DR currently offering any rent specials?
1131 SHADWELL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 SHADWELL DR pet-friendly?
No, 1131 SHADWELL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1131 SHADWELL DR offer parking?
No, 1131 SHADWELL DR does not offer parking.
Does 1131 SHADWELL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131 SHADWELL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 SHADWELL DR have a pool?
No, 1131 SHADWELL DR does not have a pool.
Does 1131 SHADWELL DR have accessible units?
No, 1131 SHADWELL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 SHADWELL DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131 SHADWELL DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 SHADWELL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1131 SHADWELL DR does not have units with air conditioning.
