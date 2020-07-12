/
donaldson terrace
311 Apartments for rent in Donaldson Terrace, San Antonio, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
6 Units Available
Oaks on Bandera
1171 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
775 sqft
The Oaks on Bandera is only minutes away from downtown, shopping, St. Mary’s University, Our Lady of The Lake, dining and the arts and entertainment district.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3919 Maxine Dr
3919 Maxine Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1861 sqft
Available 09/08/20 Beautiful Renovated Home centrally located! - Property Id: 308398 Beautifully renovated and available to rent starting Sept 8th, 2020! 3 bedrooms / 2 bath with Spacious living area & great size back yard! Located in Donaldson
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1710 Donaldson Ave
1710 Donaldson Avenue, San Antonio, TX
6 Bedrooms
$1,025
4300 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Historic 4-Plex In Mid Town // Per Room Rental. - Property Id: 311707 This property is a spacious 4-Plex located very close to St.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
507 Sutton Dr
507 Sutton Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1328 sqft
This lovely single-level home in Donaldson Terrace is full of amazing style and comfort, equipped with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, and microwave, 3 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom, with a huge backyard with
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
1025 Sutton Drive - 102
1025 Sutton Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
820 sqft
Just available is a 2 BR 1 Bath in the NW area Walking distance to Longfellow Middle School and Woodlawn Hills Elementary School. Great location for children, shopping, and Restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Donaldson Terrace
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Trio
2903 Hillcrest Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$865
950 sqft
Affordable living! Wonderful floor plans for every budget! - Under new management! Trio Apartments located off Hillcrest in Balcones Heights.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Jefferson Townhomes
900 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
944 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Townhomes in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
The Mirabella
1955 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$901
799 sqft
A perfect fit for San Antonio’s 55 and better! Spacious, well-equipped 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that allow for comfortable living. More than just a place to live this community promotes an active social life with its many community amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Spanish Keys
1150 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$671
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
953 sqft
Welcome home to Spanish Keys Apartments, located conveniently in San Antonio, Texas near the Connally Loop and McDermott Freeway. You will find us within walking distance to multiple restaurants, schools and shopping for all your needs.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
The Rise
4300 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
860 sqft
Affordable living! Wonderful floor plans for every budget! - Newly renovated one bedroom apartment now leasing in Balcones Heights. (RLNE4730176)
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
218 Babcock Rd
218 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1366 sqft
This lovely house will be available by June 1, 2020. Freshly painted the whole house. Im asking $1395.00 for rent and the same deposit 1395.00, new flooring in the kitchen and freshly painted kitchen cabinets and restroom.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
907 Donaldson Ave
907 Donaldson Avenue, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
882 sqft
Lovely and completely renovated ground floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment within walking distance to Woodlawn Lake. Washer and dryer are in the unit for your convenience. You will LOVE the new cabinetry and counter tops in kitchen and bath.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
905 Donaldson Ave
905 Donaldson Avenue, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1120 sqft
You will absolutely LOVE this spacious and totally renovated townhouse within walking distance to Woodlawn Lake.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1400 GARDINA
1400 Gardina Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
27177 sqft
Clean, well kept and efficiently managed apartment near interstate 10/Vance Jackson/Fredricksburg Rd area. Close to shopping and bus routes. Spacious 2 BR/1BA units. See onsite manager for showings.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
509 Club Walk Villa
509 Club Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
467 sqft
Recently updated 1 bedroom 1 bath condo available near the heart of Rayburn Country. This condo comes fully furnished with all utilities paid for $1,200 monthly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
401 Club Villa
401 Club Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
754 sqft
Beautiful condo for lease in Rayburn Country. One bedroom, One bath with all furnishings included. Walking distance to Rayburn Country Club, Golf Course, Pool and more! No pets and No Smoking.
Results within 5 miles of Donaldson Terrace
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
26 Units Available
Edge Studio
4041 Bluemel Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$739
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
775 sqft
Luxury apartments with laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Recently renovated residents lounge. Picnic area. Swimming pool with hot tub, free laundry facility and business center.
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
6 Units Available
French Place
109 W French Pl, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
865 sqft
French Place Apartments in San Antonio, TX offer a bit of New Orleans style in Texas. Colorful balconies and charming brick compose the exterior, while interiors are updated for modern needs.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
40 Units Available
Southline
226 Newell Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,439
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1072 sqft
Schedule your in-person or virtual tour today with our staff live from Southline Residences from the comfort of your home! Vibrant. Chic. Luxurious.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
The Atlee
402 Holland Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,350
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,291
1238 sqft
Recently renovated green community, luxury amenities. Resort-style oasis pool, yoga room, 24-hour gym, community garden and much more. Interiors offer bathtubs, fully-equipped kitchens and granite counters. Easy access to Highway 281 and outdoor recreation.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
42 Units Available
Signature Ridge
3711 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1341 sqft
Located in the Medical Center with shopping and dining just steps away. Newly renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, upgraded kitchens and private patio/balcony. Poolside TV lounge and a decked-out fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
29 Units Available
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1418 sqft
Ingram Park Mall and Sea World are just minutes from this property. Walk-in closets provide plenty of space, and granite countertops look luxurious. Amenities include a media room and pool, and the property is pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Colonnade
9898 Colonnade Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$818
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1092 sqft
Residents have access to an abundance of amenities, including a volleyball court, media room and hot tub, when they move to this community. Units are recently renovated and have washer/dryer hookups. Right off McDermott Freeway.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Broadstone Colonnade
4330 Spectrum One, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1311 sqft
Upscale amenities include Cyber Lounge with plasma TVs, state-of-the-art gym, indoor basketball court, sparkling pool and more. Spacious interiors with bathtubs, air conditioning and private patio or balcony. Secluded community with access to I-5.
