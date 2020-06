Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This charming historic home nestled on a quiet street in Lavaca is just a quick walk from Dough Pizzeria, Se or Veggie and Rosario's. A bike ride away from the River and all the other downtown attractions. You'll fall in love with the original wood floors, high ceilings, shady front porch and private backyard with Tower views! RECENT UPGRADES INCLUDE fresh paint, new flooring & exterior updates.