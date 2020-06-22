All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
11246 WHISPER WILLOW ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11246 WHISPER WILLOW ST

11246 Whisper Willow Street · No Longer Available
Location

11246 Whisper Willow Street, San Antonio, TX 78230
Whispering Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous home in a beautiful, tree lined neighborhood with convenient access to I-10, Wurzbach Parkway, Loop 1604 and HWY 281. Freshly painted and filled with natural light, this home offers granite countertops in the kitchen, Fireplace, In-Ground Pool (with included weekly maintenance) and a lovely courtyard entrance to make living and entertaining a pleasure. Great views from every room and a well maintained greenbelt provide a serene atmosphere. This home is for the discerning tennant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11246 WHISPER WILLOW ST have any available units?
11246 WHISPER WILLOW ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11246 WHISPER WILLOW ST have?
Some of 11246 WHISPER WILLOW ST's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11246 WHISPER WILLOW ST currently offering any rent specials?
11246 WHISPER WILLOW ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11246 WHISPER WILLOW ST pet-friendly?
No, 11246 WHISPER WILLOW ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 11246 WHISPER WILLOW ST offer parking?
Yes, 11246 WHISPER WILLOW ST does offer parking.
Does 11246 WHISPER WILLOW ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11246 WHISPER WILLOW ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11246 WHISPER WILLOW ST have a pool?
Yes, 11246 WHISPER WILLOW ST has a pool.
Does 11246 WHISPER WILLOW ST have accessible units?
No, 11246 WHISPER WILLOW ST does not have accessible units.
Does 11246 WHISPER WILLOW ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 11246 WHISPER WILLOW ST does not have units with dishwashers.
