11246 WHISPER WILLOW ST

Amenities

granite counters garage pool fireplace courtyard

Fabulous home in a beautiful, tree lined neighborhood with convenient access to I-10, Wurzbach Parkway, Loop 1604 and HWY 281. Freshly painted and filled with natural light, this home offers granite countertops in the kitchen, Fireplace, In-Ground Pool (with included weekly maintenance) and a lovely courtyard entrance to make living and entertaining a pleasure. Great views from every room and a well maintained greenbelt provide a serene atmosphere. This home is for the discerning tennant.