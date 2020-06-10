All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1122 Birdie Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1122 Birdie Cove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1122 Birdie Cove

1122 Birdie Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1122 Birdie Cove, San Antonio, TX 78221

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available Now. 3/2 in great location in the desirable golf community of Mission Del Lago. Open floor plan with Fireplace in family room. Beautiful tile. Large Master Bedroom with ceiling fans and Master Bath has separate tub/shower and double vanities. Fenced in backyard with large deck. BONUS: Washer and Dryer included. Elementary school and golf course is within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 Birdie Cove have any available units?
1122 Birdie Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1122 Birdie Cove have?
Some of 1122 Birdie Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 Birdie Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1122 Birdie Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 Birdie Cove pet-friendly?
No, 1122 Birdie Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1122 Birdie Cove offer parking?
Yes, 1122 Birdie Cove does offer parking.
Does 1122 Birdie Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1122 Birdie Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 Birdie Cove have a pool?
No, 1122 Birdie Cove does not have a pool.
Does 1122 Birdie Cove have accessible units?
No, 1122 Birdie Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 Birdie Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 1122 Birdie Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Benton
6710 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
Arbors On Rustleaf
150 Rustleaf Dr
San Antonio, TX 78242
Settlement
8623 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Las Palmas Apartments
12125 El Sendero
San Antonio, TX 78233
Valencia Lofts
6007 Grissom Rd
San Antonio, TX 78238
Chroma
5039 Hamilton Wolfe Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Palazzo
5455 Rowley Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Canopy
950 E Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio