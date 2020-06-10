Available Now. 3/2 in great location in the desirable golf community of Mission Del Lago. Open floor plan with Fireplace in family room. Beautiful tile. Large Master Bedroom with ceiling fans and Master Bath has separate tub/shower and double vanities. Fenced in backyard with large deck. BONUS: Washer and Dryer included. Elementary school and golf course is within walking distance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1122 Birdie Cove have any available units?
1122 Birdie Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.