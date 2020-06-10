1122 Birdie Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Available Now. 3/2 in great location in the desirable golf community of Mission Del Lago. Open floor plan with Fireplace in family room. Beautiful tile. Large Master Bedroom with ceiling fans and Master Bath has separate tub/shower and double vanities. Fenced in backyard with large deck. BONUS: Washer and Dryer included. Elementary school and golf course is within walking distance.