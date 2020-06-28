1119 Rattler Gap

Amenities

patio / balcony carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities

Please submit application at www.peaceofmind.co. Everyone over the age of 18 must submit an application. Application process & screening criteria located at peaceofmind.co



Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath located in the Spring Vistas subdivision. This home has 2 living areas, large loft upstairs, large back yard and covered patio. Carpet throughout and tile floors in the entry, kitchen, and bathrooms. Convenient to Loop 1604 and Sea World. This property is a must see!



Please contact the office with any questions regarding this listing. 210-802-9959

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.