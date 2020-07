Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

CUTE AS A BUTTON SINGLE STORY HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN. ORNATE, RECESSED CEILINGS, ARCHES, AND ART NICHES ARE GREAT ARCHITECTURAL DETAILS THROUGHOUT THIS PROPERTY. DECORATOR PAINT COLORS THROUGHOUT TO ACCENTUATE THE RECESSED CEILINGS AND OTHER DETAILS. GOOD-SIZED BACKYARD HAS A WROUGHT IRON FENCE. 4 SIDES BRICK, NON-SMOKING ONLY. Pets restrictions only 1 pet 30 lbs or less.